Letter: Our leaders need to prevent another Trump

I expect Senators Kelly and Sinema to work with all their might to pass legislation so that the cheating, theft of classified documents, and any of the other things the lying ex-president has done can never be done again. I’m so sick of our country's money being used for idiotic schemes that man has dreamed up, and for the terrible mess he has gotten our country into.
This affects every one of us, and it has to stop with that man. There will be other con artists like him, ready to fall into step, right behind him, and ready to break the law, over and over, like him. It has to stop.
Patty LeCompte
Foothills
