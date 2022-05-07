 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Our legacy

  • Comments

Michael Dunlavey (Saturday April 30) hit the nail on the head but was too limited in scope. We have been warned about two larger scale events than the Ukraine war and the Southwest drought, which he discussed, for decades and done little to nothing. Rachael Carson's Silent Spring warned us about DDT and what careless use of chemicals was doing to the environment. While steps have been taken to protect our environment, more needs to be done. Warnings about the effects of global warming have been presented for decades. Even while its happening, those in charge do nothing for a short-term political and economic gain. These two global-changing events will produce catastrophes like none other. The resultant movement of peoples will dwarf our current problems—all because of stupidity and greed.

The lives of our grandchildren and those beyond will be significantly less than ours has been even if we made significant changes today. Thinking about their lives should move us to action now.

Stephen Shawl

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News