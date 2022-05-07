Letter: Our legacy

Michael Dunlavey (Saturday April 30) hit the nail on the head but was too limited in scope. We have been warned about two larger scale events than the Ukraine war and the Southwest drought, which he discussed, for decades and done little to nothing. Rachael Carson's Silent Spring warned us about DDT and what careless use of chemicals was doing to the environment. While steps have been taken to protect our environment, more needs to be done. Warnings about the effects of global warming have been presented for decades. Even while its happening, those in charge do nothing for a short-term political and economic gain. These two global-changing events will produce catastrophes like none other. The resultant movement of peoples will dwarf our current problems—all because of stupidity and greed.