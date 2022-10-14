 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our military endangered under Biden and Democrats

The Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy and National Guard will not make their recruiting goals this year and likely next year. Wokism has infested the military. Defense Secretary Austin just ordered the renaming of several military installations with any ties to the Confederacy. Installations included long standing and historic Fort Benning and Gordon in Georgia; Forts Lee, A.P Hill and Pickett in Virginia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Rucker in Alabama, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Hood in Texas. Navy ships will be renamed. The Biden administration is allowing HIV infected persons to serve in combat zones. Physical fitness standards have been lowered. Critical race theory and gender neutrality are being taught. Kelisa Wing, the Pentagon's diversity, equity, and inclusion chief of the department's Education Activity, teaching K through 12, is under investigation for numerous anti-white comments she has made. A witch hunt was done in the military hunting for white extremists, few were found. Biden and Democrats pose threats to our military's combat readiness.

Claudia Wilson

Midtown

