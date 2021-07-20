 Skip to main content
Letter: Our nation is in trouble
Letter: Our nation is in trouble

I fear for our nation.

I’m hopeful because an apparent majority in this country wants fairness, justice, and progress (not just physical progress in areas like infrastructure, but also mental and emotional progress in areas like health care and other social problems).

But a VERY sizeable minority is against one, or several, or all those issues. And they are willing to destroy our nation, and state, in order to have their way.

Why else would our (Republican-dominated) legislature underfund schools? Underfund programs that work with special-needs people? Pass a hugely lopsided favor-the-rich tax cut? Pass voting restrictions? And, most especially, why else would they refuse to work with the Democrats for the good of Arizona?

Why else would Congressional Republicans refuse to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection? Continue promoting the Big Lie? Oppose programs even their rank-and-file supports?

I fear for our nation.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

