Letter: Our Nation's Primary Care System Must Remain

The following is why we need a Primary Care Doctor. Dr Charles Kaplan is my primary care doctor and his staff always responding to questions, calls. reports. My annual exam 9/13, lab reports 9/16 showed drastic drops in all blood counts. I was to find a Cancer Center Hemotologist ASAP. I did. Wonderful Dr Sandra Kurtin/UA Caner Center now handles my care: lab work, transfusions & Procrit injections to repair bone marrow damage. Since Jan. 2016, I had been on Methotrexate under the care of a rheumatoid specialist who said they did quarterly/routine monitoring for blood safety. NOT TRUE FOR ME I stopped Methotrexate under the advice of my kidney doctor: Jamil Ahmed in the nick of time. I am fortunate to have Primary Care Dr Kaplan and annual exam when I did or what could have happened? Primary Care Doctors are very important. They save lives.
Suzanne Davis
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.