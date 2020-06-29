Letter: Our National Anthem
View Comments

Letter: Our National Anthem

A thought on this 4th of July (Independence Day).

Since we’re finally getting rid of traitorous confederate statues and hauling down their treasonous confederate flag, perhaps it's time to consider replacing the national anthem, considering that the author, in 1814, Francis Scott Key, was a slaveowner.

In the third verse of his poem, he had a warning to those slaves struggling for their freedom: 

"No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”

Instead of singing about a shot-up Union flag I find it much more apropos and inspirational to sing about the country we call home.

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

O beautiful for spacious skies, 

For amber waves of grain, 

for purple mountains majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

from sea to shining sea!

Paul Fuller

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News