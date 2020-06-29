Letter: Our National Anthem

A thought on this 4th of July (Independence Day).
Since we’re finally getting rid of traitorous confederate statues and hauling down their treasonous confederate flag, perhaps it's time to consider replacing the national anthem, considering that the author, in 1814, Francis Scott Key, was a slaveowner.
In the third verse of his poem, he had a warning to those slaves struggling for their freedom:
"No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”
Instead of singing about a shot-up Union flag I find it much more apropos and inspirational to sing about the country we call home.
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
for purple mountains majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood
from sea to shining sea!
Paul Fuller
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
