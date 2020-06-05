Letter: Our National Leader Has Left the Room

In the 60s, I experienced first-hand how our marches, sit-ins, and peaceful protests really did help end the Vietnam War.
Fifty years later, Americans have, understandingly, looked to our elected President for critical Leadership. But when we approach the White House, and pull back the Curtain, all we see is a self-serving, mean little man using all the levers and dials he can reach to stoke more and more violence. Then, we helplessly watch as he spreads a nice, thick layer of hate from the dregs of his heart.
I'm certain Trump thinks he behaved perfectly, using police to drive away peaceful protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulting journalists for his more important photo op! Oh, yes! That's Leadership!! Personally, I believe Trump's excited about any prospect of using the military against his own people. Oh, I forgot, they're not his own people!! There're not even real human beings, are they!?! They're simply "lowlife and losers."
Please vote in November! Our Democracy's at Stake.
Shannon Bronson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
