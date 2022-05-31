 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our National Tragedy

As we reel again from death and destruction to our most innocent children our hearts break and we search for answers and solutions. We first must look to the reasons our nation is on this destructive, evil path. Our families, have been blown up by divorce, and unwed childbearing. We have seen porn become normalized and we have been desensitized by violent, entertainment and video games. And abortion, including ending of life up to the moment of birth is pronounced to be our right. Only when we return to God and His truth will be able to fight this evil plaguing our nation.

Pat Moore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

