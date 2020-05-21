Letter: Our not-at-all welcome letter signed by trump

Regarding the letter from trump opinion that was written by Kimberley Ohl and was published on May 1, we received our letter yesterday and share her disgust. The letter is carefully disguised as IRS Notice 1444 on the envelope, but it is really trump’s way of taking credit for the Stimulus check we received by Direct Deposit. We can see it in our bank account and don’t need him to tell us what we already know, wasting how much more of our tax dollars doing it. It is clearly a campaign letter patting himself on the back, full of ‘I’ and ‘my’ when we all know who wrote this bill. His campaign fund should reimburse the IRS for the costs incurred in sending this letter.
He refers to America’s drive, determination, motivation and sheer willpower to conquer every previous challenge- and we will conquer this one too, in November.
Peg Chuchro
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
