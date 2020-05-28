Letter: Our President is the Father of our country

Years ago, I read that Fred Trump liked to classify people as either "killers" or "losers."
Donald agrees. When Donald's brother died due to addiction and depression, he was labelled the latter.
Today we face a grave new world of obliviousness to environmental disaster and the promise of more virulent disease, meanwhile guided by venal competition.
Important developments about COVID-19: the highest number of deaths is in the 25 - 44 age group. It can infect the toes, causing swelling with painful reddening. Also, in some cases it leads to strokes (Star 5/27/20: Doctors perplexed by alarming blood clots increasingly being found in virus victims).
Meanwhile the Federal administration is led by someone who believes his will alone is enough to make COVID disappear. As to Fred's classifications I'm hoping Donald will prove to be both: the killer he's proud to be and, come November, a solid loser too.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
