Letter: Our Priorities

With countless criticisms of either political party, there is one issue which should supersede our political biases.

The drug issue at our southern border simple must be addressed. We have an onslaught of death coming across our borders every day. Congress must work in unison to stifle the firestorm of fentanyl. The WALL is merely a tool in our arsenal along with electronic surveillance, more border agents and other available methds to thwart this burgeoning problem. Societal success is measured by reducing the number of deaths, not meanless political grandstanding.

Our young are subject to a myriad of pressures to belong. They are not always able to discern what dangers may lie with "going along". Set aside our contempt for the other side and focus on what we are allowing for our posterity. We cannot lose another child, teenager or young adult to this avalanche of poison. Come let us reason together and reach the only sensible conclusion.

Jerry Schuchardt

Father of four

Foothills