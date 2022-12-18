 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Our Priorities

  • Comments

With countless criticisms of either political party, there is one issue which should supersede our political biases.

The drug issue at our southern border simple must be addressed. We have an onslaught of death coming across our borders every day. Congress must work in unison to stifle the firestorm of fentanyl. The WALL is merely a tool in our arsenal along with electronic surveillance, more border agents and other available methds to thwart this burgeoning problem. Societal success is measured by reducing the number of deaths, not meanless political grandstanding.

Our young are subject to a myriad of pressures to belong. They are not always able to discern what dangers may lie with "going along". Set aside our contempt for the other side and focus on what we are allowing for our posterity. We cannot lose another child, teenager or young adult to this avalanche of poison. Come let us reason together and reach the only sensible conclusion.

People are also reading…

Jerry Schuchardt

Father of four

Jerry Schuchardt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News