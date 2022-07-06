 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our Rights

Our rights have gone down the tube. The Catholic Church just won big, next is birth control and who we can marry and our tax dollars going to support the catholic schools. We will be a nation control by the man in Italy.

What happen to my rights to pursue my life without some church telling me my rights do not count, I have no say in who I want to pray to, live and marry who I want without the catholic church telling me what they think is best for me.

It is ok with them that I can walk into a store and be shot by someone, but I have no rights to live my life as I see fit.

We need to find a way to get Clarence Thomas and the last 3 judges out of our court. They are no longer giving unbiased decisions.

Pat Allen

Patrick Allen

West side

