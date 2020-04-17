Letter: Our Secret War
COVID-19 has killed nearly 24,000 in the US, and infections have spiked at slaughterhouses. Four megacorporations control 80% of beef, almost 70% of pork and about 60% of poultry production. Nearly half of South Dakota’s reported COVID-19 infections hit Smithfield Foods.

A JBS union says "between 800 and 1,000 employees have been calling in sick on a daily basis" and two slaughterhouse workers died from COVID-19.

Is a pandemic “business as usual” at slaughterhouses? With only 7 inspectors checking for disease, 1,100 pigs are slaughtered an hour. JBS already recalled about 12 million pounds of beef in a salmonella outbreak.

Mayo Clinic doctors analyzed 6 studies involving more than 1.5 million people to find that all-cause mortality is higher for people who eat red or processed meats daily.

Oxford University estimated that cutting meat to 2 or 3 times a week would prevent 45,361 deaths each year.

Deidra Smith

Downtown

