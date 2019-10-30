It is increasingly clear the House of Representatives will impeach the President and Senate Republicans will soon face a choice .... will they stay with Mr. Trump to avoid his inciting his 'base' in their states against them or, in this moment when the evidence is already clear our government of 'checks and balances' and an accountable Presidency is at stake, will they be true to their oaths to defend and protect our Constitution. Will they want future Americans to remember them as having failed the nation and lost our democracy or will those future Americans revere their courage, honor, and patriotism? Their time for a profile in courage is near.
John Bryant
Northeast side
