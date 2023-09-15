Who's sorry now?
Not me. You see...
My country's democracy, while fragile,
is intact
As to the Trump mob...justice is starting to act
The rising prices of gas and rates
Shifting economy affecting the globe and states
Inflation's worldwide...blame it on Biden?
He has avoided the dire; akin to the Poseidon.
Apt warning not necessary; #45 caused hari kari
No matter the charges, he will never be sorry
The border and drugs no Congress will address
They must work together to fix the mess
“Hunter's pass” you say, is your head in the sand?
The 91 charges are against the right man.
The previous occupant; the most corrupt ever
I'll take an octagenarian with integrity and weather
The few mis-speaks due to a stutter
Rather than the man who talk is smooth as butter
Using his own “words” he pets his flock
When informed people listen they are in shock
2024 is dawning..democracy at stake
Don't be fooled by #45 again and those like Kari Lake
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.