Who's sorry now?

Not me. You see...

My country's democracy, while fragile,

is intact

As to the Trump mob...justice is starting to act

The rising prices of gas and rates

Shifting economy affecting the globe and states

Inflation's worldwide...blame it on Biden?

He has avoided the dire; akin to the Poseidon.

Apt warning not necessary; #45 caused hari kari

No matter the charges, he will never be sorry

The border and drugs no Congress will address

They must work together to fix the mess

“Hunter's pass” you say, is your head in the sand?

The 91 charges are against the right man.

The previous occupant; the most corrupt ever

I'll take an octagenarian with integrity and weather

The few mis-speaks due to a stutter

Rather than the man who talk is smooth as butter

Using his own “words” he pets his flock

When informed people listen they are in shock

2024 is dawning..democracy at stake

Don't be fooled by #45 again and those like Kari Lake

Terri Hicks

Northwest side