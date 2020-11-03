Letter: Our turn: America needs us

Dear Editor,
Once again Mr. Pitts schools us in the history of now and the fact that it is up to us to save this country as have the generations that came before. (‘Leonard Pitts Jr.: Happy endings in US history are not guaranteed’ in the Arizona Daily Star, Oct. 31, 2020) It is our turn, voting, and beyond: using our voices to guide our members of Congress to the needs of all Americans. Currently that means pandemic relief, a better health care system, housing and tax fairness, and relief from the hunger plaguing one in five of America’s children. These problems are greater for people of color, this pandemic pointing out America’s inequity and systemic racism. Yet, we have the power to rid ourselves of these problems, will we do our part?
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
