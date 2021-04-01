Letter: Our U.S. constitution

Have any of our elected politicians read the supreme law of the land, our U.S. constitution?
I believe very few. The bills before the senate and others that have been proposed are in direct violation of the 2nd amendment . The worst part is when these politicians talk about guns, they don't know what they are talking about. One example was when Biden was campaigning, he was asked about guns and he said all you need is a shotgun. He further went on to say he told his wife if she thinks some one out back, go on to the balcony and fire both barrels in the air. That appears to be felony endangerment.
Another bill that is proposed. Will allow gun manufactures to be sued when their product is used unlawfully. That is tantamount to suing the vehicle manufacture if their product is used to injure or kill people.
More unconstitutional gun laws will only affect lawful gun owners, not criminals.
John Crooks
Northwest side
