 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Our U.S. constitution
View Comments

Letter: Our U.S. constitution

  • Comments

Have any of our elected politicians read the supreme law of the land, our U.S. constitution?

I believe very few. The bills before the senate and others that have been proposed are in direct violation of the 2nd amendment . The worst part is when these politicians talk about guns, they don't know what they are talking about. One example was when Biden was campaigning, he was asked about guns and he said all you need is a shotgun. He further went on to say he told his wife if she thinks some one out back, go on to the balcony and fire both barrels in the air. That appears to be felony endangerment.

Another bill that is proposed. Will allow gun manufactures to be sued when their product is used unlawfully. That is tantamount to suing the vehicle manufacture if their product is used to injure or kill people.

More unconstitutional gun laws will only affect lawful gun owners, not criminals.

John Crooks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News