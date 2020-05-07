Letter: Our Unimaginably Stupid President

The German poet Friedrich Schiller warned us, “Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain.” We, sadly, have not been granted god-like powers. We nonetheless have to contend with the almost unimaginable stupidity of the current Whitehouse occupant.
During the April 23 episode of Biological Sciences Apprentice – i.e., the Whitehouse coronavirus briefing – a government scientist explained the coronavirus can be neutralized on metal and plastic surfaces with chlorine bleach or ethyl alcohol, and in droplets in the air by UV radiation.
The President then suggested those agents might be used to cure COVID-19 patients. He didn’t have a clue these powerful agents can be used when we don’t have to worry about injuring or killing metal, plastic or the air. But if applied to the virus in patients’ lungs, they might kill the virus but they will surely kill the patients.
Utter Ignorance! Cosmic stupidity!
Peter Strong
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
