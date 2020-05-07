Letter: Our Unimaginably Stupid President
View Comments

Letter: Our Unimaginably Stupid President

The German poet Friedrich Schiller warned us, “Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain.” We, sadly, have not been granted god-like powers. We nonetheless have to contend with the almost unimaginable stupidity of the current Whitehouse occupant.

During the April 23 episode of Biological Sciences Apprentice – i.e., the Whitehouse coronavirus briefing – a government scientist explained the coronavirus can be neutralized on metal and plastic surfaces with chlorine bleach or ethyl alcohol, and in droplets in the air by UV radiation.

The President then suggested those agents might be used to cure COVID-19 patients. He didn’t have a clue these powerful agents can be used when we don’t have to worry about injuring or killing metal, plastic or the air. But if applied to the virus in patients’ lungs, they might kill the virus but they will surely kill the patients.

Utter Ignorance! Cosmic stupidity!

Peter Strong

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News