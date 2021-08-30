Letter: Our unruley Exit

It's tempting to blame Biden for the chaos happening in Afghanistan. But, as David Leonhardt of the NY Times suggested "It is important to start with the background." We entered in "a faraway war of questionable relevance to U.S. national interests" all those many long years ago.
Those who feel Donald Trump won the election, believe Trump would have brought an orderly end to this 20 year war - with the contract he had with the Taliban, for a May withdrawal. What they failed to take into account, as did our Intelligence officials & Defense Advisors as well, is that the Afghan people themselves lack the 'sisu spirit' needed to see to it that this would happen. They did not believe in themselves. They are a tribal people and regardless of who tried to equip and support them - when left on their own they were going to run.
EMILY MORRISON
Midtown
