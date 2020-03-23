Letter: Our "Wartime President" Lies Again

I truly wish I could feel confidence in any president facing a global pandemic.
But as I write this, President Trump just lied again, saying that the FDA has approved an anti-malarial drug for use against the coronavirus. Not true. Okay? The PRESIDENT just lied about a treatment for a virus that is killing Americans. This is, at the least, pretty damn dangerous.
Just as Trump's meandering word-salads early in the crisis indicated, when he refused to take the virus seriously and instead said it would disappear when the weather warmed up in April, this latest statement is clear enough: Trump is in way over his head.
Thankfully, though, we can rest easy, as he has his ace, in-house medical expert on the case, the eminently qualified (Dr.?) Jared Kushner, who has a virus task force separate from the government agencies one might suspect to be better positioned to deal with it.
So doff your red MAGA hats. The President lies. Dr. Kushner does...what exactly?
Christopher Cokinos
Downtown
