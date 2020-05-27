Letter: Our "Wartime President"

The Clorox President decided that he is a “Wartime President,” but almost immediately told governors that it was up to the states to fight the virus war. He constantly contradicts healthcare professionals and scientists. When they warn of a return of COVID-19 in the Fall and Winter he replies, “it is possible it won’t return.” During crises our best President led by telling the truth as they asked citizens to sacrifice. After the attack on Pearl Harbor Franklin Roosevelt didn’t proclaim that it was possible that the Japanese wouldn’t attack again. And he didn’t tell Governors that they had to equip their National Guard units. He told Americans that we were in a deadly war of survival. To win the war Americans willingly sacrificed much, such as travel to save on petroleum products, and over 400,000 lives. Now we are in a war with a virus. To win we sacrifice by staying at home so we won’t have to sacrifice lives.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
