Letter: Oust Their Own

Alan Fram’s AP article notes that Republicans “made a push Thursday to boot Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kingsizer out of the House GOP” for joining the chamber’s special committee investigating the January 6th attack. In support, Arizona Republican Representative Andy Biggs continues his trademark hyperbole, stating the committee members were “two spies sitting right there." Biggs’ likely motivation to remove the special committee members stems from concern that he will be accused of fueling the January insurrection. Both he and Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar are touted as having “set the Jan. 6 event in motion,” as noted by Ali Alexander, self-proclaimed leader of Stop the Steal. As the white froth continues to form on Andy Biggs’ mouth, hopefully American and Arizona voters will understand his rabid behavior as a desperate act of political self-preservation. And if booster vaccines are recommended in the future, I encourage Biggs’ doctor to add a distemper shot.
Roger Shanley
East side
