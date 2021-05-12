 Skip to main content
Letter: Out of Control Meets Cowardice
Letter: Out of Control Meets Cowardice

In the article "Man Kills Six at Party," we read that "it was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed ten people at a supermarket in March." For killings in other states, you need only look a few columns or pages over.

Let that sink in for a moment, please.

We are a country with a gun problem. Not coincidentally, we have more guns per capita than any other nation on the planet by nearly twofold. Our problem with guns is not about our right to own them, nor is it a partisan issue. Our problem with guns exists because too many of our politicians are cowards. Sounds to me like the actual problem is not with guns, but with our spineless political leaders. Let's bear that in mind when we next vote.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

