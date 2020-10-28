Letter: Out of Work in America

I just read every word of every interview in this amazing feature, Out of Work in America in Sunday's Star. My eyes were opened to a view of life outside my limited retiree bubble. What a great collaboration with The New York Times and 12 other news outlets. I appreciated the running narrative on the lives of folks across the country as they figure out how to navigate all that's going on for them in the last few months. I was impressed and moved by the resiliency of the people interviewed. These folks have a lot of courage. They also showed so much hope. Thanks to all the interviewers for their excellent reporting. Please find a way to produce more of this kind of journalism.
Kate Corcoran
Marana
