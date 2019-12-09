Suppose a teenager by coincidence first hit upon and uncovered Trump's secret dirty dealings in the Ukraine and told his parents, who passed his idea on to a Democratic leader, and this chance concept caused the lengthy digging which led to impeachment. Would the debate be better served if we all were aware who started the ball rolling? Would Trump then call him/her a "traitor" or "spy" and encourage his core to "Remember how traitors and spies used to be treated?" - (Death) - The point is that revealing the "whistleblower" adds nothing to the impeachment debate except danger to that teenage patriot. Yet the Republicans keep flapping that tired flag - "Out the whistleblower!" - in the eyes of the U. S. public , charging how unfair to their side. Nonsense. Not a single R has explained how this tidbit would matter, or presented facts in defense of Trump's actions.
Maybe it's because there is no credible defense.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
