Letter: Outrage on deficit?

I liken the GOP argument about the federal debt ceiling to a situation in which you are attending an event at a nice facility and need the restroom. You find that upon entering the stall that the person before you had a complete “craptastrophy” in the only toilet available and left the entire mess to you! This is similar to the Republicans spending large when in charge by starting unfunded wars and returning gobs of tax money to those not needing it. So now the Republicans are beating the hornet nests of fiscal hawks and pundits to start yelling about deficits to scare the public. When questioned, hapless Sen. Mitch McConnel can’t even come up with a reason to deny paying our current debts other than to imply it is the direction in his script. This has happened too many times to think the Republicans really care about spending deficits at all!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.