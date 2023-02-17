How can such brain-dead people be in leadership roles? In AZ we have Kavanaugh trying to legislate against use of pronouns. Are you serious when we have water, crime and guns staring us down for our future.

Then we have the classless Republicans trying to take away Social Security and Medicare because it benefits real people not them. Oh yeah let's investigate Hunter Biden, whose actions have hurt no one except the small egos of people like Jordon and McCarthy. Why bother with such pressing issues as immigration when they can act like surly brats hell-bent on revenge for some reason or other.

Republican plans: that is surely a joke, sort of like trickle-down economy. If they laugh hard enough behind our backs, surely these will come to pass.

Listen people. Biden actually has our backs and works for the people, not against us.

Carl Olson

West side