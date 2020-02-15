Letter: Outsourcing my vote

Most people are familiar with outsourcing. If a company determines that their Human Resource Department is too expensive or isn’t working well then they could outsource that work to a third party outside of their company.
I’m outsourcing my vote for President of the United States to my grown sons. They and my grandsons will have to cope with climate change, immigration, and our evolving economy; I will not.
My sons are solidly, enthusiastically supporting Bernie Sanders for President. My political contributions and vote will go to Bernie Sanders.
Thomas Hefley
East side
