Letter: Over-sensitiveness

Without taking a position on the removal of the Amaro memorial from A Mountain, or trying to paint Sean Nicholson, Supt. of Park Maintenance, as a bad guy, I observe this:
When he says, "It makes some people uneasy, or having to explain that to a child, I have to be conscientious (sic) of that," and points out that not everyone is religious and believes in roadside shrines and memorials, he demonstrates an essential silliness of our times.
Today, one dare not make anybody uneasy or uncomfortable. Life is apparently to be a mindless state of Nirvana, requiring that nobody ever be offended, bothered or made uncomfortable by another. It’s more important not to offend than to tell the truth.
One dares not point out to children that not all people believe (or look or think) as we do, nor to try to teach them to understand those differences. Instead teach children that life IS all about YOU!
Jim Rapp
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.