Letter: Overt and Covert Racism

The July 15th Star had a news article concerning an obvious racist who drove his automobile into a crowd of blacks while shouting racial epithets.
A letter writer quoted "a mature Latino gentleman" as saying "Latinos and others are just as racist as whites", then quotes a second "gentleman" that "civil people do not have to sit back and watch looters and rioters under the guise of protesters loot and burn our great country". He proceeds to promote the false narrative that defunding means no police protection. and says as an independent he will vote for Trump.
These same ideas were in a letter disguised as personal by someone and a group unknown to me, a registered independent. The covert racist appeal of both letters is obvious.
The next four months are going to be filled with such propaganda and lies. We must evaluate it as trash.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
