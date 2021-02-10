 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Overturning the Presidential Election
View Comments

Letter: Overturning the Presidential Election

  • Comments

I'm a disabled woman, I am a part of We the People and if that woman can overturn the Election she really needs to do it very fast and no matter the outcome of President Trump's trial get him back in office before Biden destroys the United States. Yes Biden is trying to help people, but at We the Peoples cost. President Trump told it like it is. A lot of people didn't like what he said about women, All I can say to women everywhere is if the shoe fits, ware it and the same goes for the men too.

We Need President Trump. Put him back in office as our President before it's to late.

Vena Wright

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News