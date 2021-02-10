Letter: Overturning the Presidential Election

I'm a disabled woman, I am a part of We the People and if that woman can overturn the Election she really needs to do it very fast and no matter the outcome of President Trump's trial get him back in office before Biden destroys the United States. Yes Biden is trying to help people, but at We the Peoples cost. President Trump told it like it is. A lot of people didn't like what he said about women, All I can say to women everywhere is if the shoe fits, ware it and the same goes for the men too.
We Need President Trump. Put him back in office as our President before it's to late.
Vena Wright
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.