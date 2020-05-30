Letter: P.C. Defined

The attorney general of Michigan has given us a new definition of P.C. ( politically correct). She had sent Trump a letter before his visit to the Ford factory. Reminding him that was a state law to wear a mask in public as well as a posted rule at the factory. Well, he didn’t and she called him a “petulant child” on social
Media. Trump as PC. I like it.
Robert Scanlon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
