Letter: Pac-12 and reallignment

Apparently it's all about market forces but how and who pays for TV broadcasting rights? Must be the advertisers but how do they know this is a good return on investment? First, half the demographics watching college football must be over 50 and predominantly male. Are any of these folks influenced much by ads? Second, who watches them anyway? Spoiler alert: the savvy fan turns on the game, puts it on pause for 45 minutes while doing chores, comes back and zips through both commercials and half time. Third, who watches games after 8 pm in that age demographic? Most of us are an hour into sound sleep.

Thomas Rothe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

