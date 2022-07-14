Letter: PAC 12 Athletic Conference

All this talk about the PAC this and the BIG that. Let's do away with them. The NCAA already regulates college sports, some would say poorly. It is my opinion athletic conferences have outlived their usefullness. PAC / BIG Conference suits are great at getting wealthy and other than being useless participants in large TV deals, and providing uneeded cable channels which televise, or not, games we can watch for free on the internet. Go get real jobs you overpaid unimportant conference big wigs and let universities make their own TV / post season deals!