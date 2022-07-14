 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: PAC 12 Athletic Conference

  • Comments

All this talk about the PAC this and the BIG that. Let's do away with them. The NCAA already regulates college sports, some would say poorly. It is my opinion athletic conferences have outlived their usefullness. PAC / BIG Conference suits are great at getting wealthy and other than being useless participants in large TV deals, and providing uneeded cable channels which televise, or not, games we can watch for free on the internet. Go get real jobs you overpaid unimportant conference big wigs and let universities make their own TV / post season deals!

Scott Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Critical Race Theory

With all the recent controversy over teaching Critical Race Theory to our school children, I propose a better way to teach that subject. I wen…

Letter: Inflation History Lesson

The Inflation Rate is currently 8.6 % this year, after an average rate of 7 % last year 2021, under President Joe Biden. Much of this being ca…

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News