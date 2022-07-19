Letter: PAC 12 UCLA & UCA Depature

After five score and seven years, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Inc. and University of Southern California (USA) Inc. slithered away from the PAC12, shrouded in the dark shadows of the midnight hour. And these courtesans didn’t even leave so much as a goodnight kiss. Alas, these once educational institutions of higher learning have embraced the corporate culture, thereby, choosing massive financial gains over loyalty and traditions! Accordingly, it appears this is best way to teach student athletes the value of money over loyalty.