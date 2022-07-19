 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: PAC 12 UCLA & UCA Depature

(One Hundred And Seven (107) Years Of Tradition)

After five score and seven years, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Inc. and University of Southern California (USA) Inc. slithered away from the PAC12, shrouded in the dark shadows of the midnight hour. And these courtesans didn’t even leave so much as a goodnight kiss. Alas, these once educational institutions of higher learning have embraced the corporate culture, thereby, choosing massive financial gains over loyalty and traditions! Accordingly, it appears this is best way to teach student athletes the value of money over loyalty.

“The things that we love, tell the world what and who we are.” Thomas Aquinas

It appears the UCLA and USC administrations have lost their sense of direction and need to be put on ‘concussion protocol’! Remember the old adage, “Go West Young Man”. Horace Greeley never said go East!

John Marinaro

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

