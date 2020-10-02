 Skip to main content
Letter: Packing the Supreme Court has grave repercussions for Democracy
Letter: Packing the Supreme Court has grave repercussions for Democracy

President BS (bone-spurs), Republicans, and other fascists often complain Democrats only "play politics" when they complain about BS's lies, using tear gas against American citizens enjoying their Constitutional Rights, lack of leadership over, coronavirus, unemployment crisis, women's right to choose, affordable health care. Any opposing point of view is merely "playing politics," or "a HOAX."

The Republican Supreme Court may now have an opportunity to eliminate all decisions made over the past sixty years, protecting people's rights - citizens' rights.

Within an hour after the unfortunate death of Justice Ruth Bader, the president, McConnell, and Graham immediately stated their desires to push through a new candidate in what will be under 40 days, before November 3.

At risk is everything Americans and bipartisan Courts have pushed since 1960. The ACA, Roe vs. Wade, gun and assault weapons, Climate Change, LGBTQ laws, Civil Rights, the 1st Amendment (Free Press, Protests, Religion, Voting is dangerous for ), Affirmative Action, and Democracy.

Court-packing is a radical assault on judicial independence. It's pure "Politics."

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

