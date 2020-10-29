Letter: Paid mercenaries are being paid to "defend our polls?"

The president stokes and fuels supporters with lies about how the Democrats create the country's violence and destruction, not the right-wing fanatics, barbarians and extremists who plan to "defend" the polling places from what or who, we don't know.
They follow the president's directions dispersed in tweets, ads and his 'super-spreader' events. Reuters says militias have announced they will be present, armed with war weapons, to protect America's Freedom(?) by, intimidating voters. These so-called "non-violent defenders of the Constitution" violate every article in that sacred document that has held our country together since 1789.
Militias claim "free speech" and "open carry" gives them the right. Michigan's Secretary of State temporarily banned guns within 100 feet of the polling location during the voting period. Republicans are fighting the ban. The militants call it a "Ban on Guns," as they recruit former special ops personnel, paying $910 per day, to come help. Paid mercenaries do not make a citizens' movement. Those in lines at the poll do that.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
