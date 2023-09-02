As a nurse for 43 years, taking care of cancer and chronic pain patients, it is concerning to see such a shortage of opioids, short staffed pain clinics, and overworked pain management providers. Patients call around to pharmacies hoping there is enough supply to fill their prescriptions. Providers cancel prescriptions to different pharmacies in order to meet their patients’ needs. Pharmacies receive these calls numerous times a day. Patients undergo withdrawal and unrelieved pain when they run out of medication where the opioid demand is greater than supply.