Letter: Pandemic’d out

Yes, people are pandemic’d out. Especially my friend and her mom who, since March, have the debilitating, disabling, chronic version of the virus. Both formerly in good health and self-employed, they cannot work. Their only financial help was the Federal aid, late to start in Arizona, and now finished. We are all ready to be done with the virus. It is not done with us. Wear a mask, stay safe, stay well.
Carolyn Leigh
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
