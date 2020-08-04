Letter: Pandemic in a Time of Political Polarization

A person is not defined by what they face but how they respond. The corona virus coming to the United States was not President Trump’s fault, but his refusal to acknowledge its seriousness is. As a nineteen year old I have learned that eventually you have to take responsibility for your own actions rather than blame others.
When two Americans died of Ebola there were calls for Obama to step up, and now those people deflect due to partisanship, the same partisanship that has left many hopeless.
Five months into the pandemic and over 150,000 Americans are dead. A recession has begun with a 33% decline in GDP last quarter and thousands of businesses that have closed for good. The economy can’t file for bankruptcy, it’ll need true leadership and innovation to build it back for us all, regardless of color, creed or even political ideology.
Jacob Owens
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
