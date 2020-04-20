Letter: pandemic leadership

I have attempted to be measured in my responses to Trump's shortcomings, but today, April 3, I gave up. The President has failed us miserably in this tragic time by joining the battle two months late, after calling the pandemic a "hoax." He cost countless lives by ignoring scientific advice. After usurping power for three years, he suddenly couldn't put a national plan for mitigation into effect. Today, he finally agreed to follow the CDC request to recommend wearing masks, but announced that he would not do so. He has no idea that the purpose of masks is to prevent spreading the virus to others because he is so egocentric. Leaders lead by example. This is a defining time and we are in desperate need of a national hero, not a political hack.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!