Letter: Pandemic Relief

Congress is discussing a $908 billion pandemic relief package. Statistical resources show there are (or have been ) between 130 million and 158 million people currently (2019-2020) employed in the US. Divide the total relief funds by the employed numbers and you get between $6,000 and $7,000 per person.
What happens when the average person has money? Those persons spend it; they pay their mortgages or rent; they buy goods and services. They run the economy by feeding the banks, companies and institutions that provide what they need or want to acquire. We the people are the bottom line; the bottom line is where the buck should fall. Let funds trickle up. The top tier does not require subsistence. The top tier consists of so few people that they themselves could actually fund a few stimulus packages; and because of how we the people spend our money, it would go right back into their pockets. Easing individual burdens can fan out exponentially easing community burdens.
Marley Beard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!