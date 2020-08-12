Letter: Pandemic Wisdom

As a nurse working in the era before AIDS. I learned about the value of thorough hand washing. We had not yet learned about MERSA either. My years working with Tuberculosis patients taught me the critical importance of wearing masks & having proper ventilation systems.
What am I learning now? I take more time appreciating beautiful desert blooms, sunrises, sunsets, clouds ,chatting with neighbors who walk dogs, & friends who call from far and near. I treasure spending time cuddling and petting my tiny senior dog. I'm enjoying donating & volunteering! I especially value others who are kind, respectful, warm , & courteous.
I feel better when I say & write the words "stay safe" & "be well." Finally, I am learning to cherish each and every day (as well as the company of my wonderful partner)!
Janice Campos
Foothills
