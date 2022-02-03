 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Pandemic

  • Comments

A couple letter writers took Judge Michael Liburdi's words out of context. He wasn't comparing diabetes to covid 19. He was talking about government overreach. Personally, I think mask mandates are fine. A lot of unhealthy people are out on the streets. They should be wearing masks to protect themselves from each other.

Judge Liburdi mentioned another idea. Ban sodas and fast food. Add flesh eating to that, and we'd have a healthy country, both physically and spiritually, and no pandemic.

Gail Sutton

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News