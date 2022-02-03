Letter: Pandemic

A couple letter writers took Judge Michael Liburdi's words out of context. He wasn't comparing diabetes to covid 19. He was talking about government overreach. Personally, I think mask mandates are fine. A lot of unhealthy people are out on the streets. They should be wearing masks to protect themselves from each other.
Judge Liburdi mentioned another idea. Ban sodas and fast food. Add flesh eating to that, and we'd have a healthy country, both physically and spiritually, and no pandemic.
Gail Sutton
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.