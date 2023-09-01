Dear news media:

In the richest country in the world:, disasters are rampant. People need water resources, heat, wild fires, food insecurity is a problem, education in this country is being subverted, housing for citizens is non-existent, education is upside down, and all you can "report" is: that 45 has returned to spilling misogynistic, vicious, divisive, white supremacy garbage on Twitter, or whatever it's currently called.

This in not news nor is it helpful to any human being alive today.

When is the media going to get that you are feeding the ego of the forementioned misogynistic vicious, divisive, white supremacist with the "HEADLINES" about whatever he does. I expect soon you'll report when the misogynistic, vicious, divisive, white supremacist takes a shower. After all, you are responsible for the shower head "News".

Would it be too much for those in the media to actually report on, oh, I don't know, the shelter that the Maui residents are able to find? The water situation in Canada's wildfires? ANYTHING important?

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side