Letter: Paper or Plastic

My belief system says that we the people and our country, are drowning in plastics....in our streams, oceans, landfills, roadways....everywhere!
So when I go to the grocery store I always ask for paper sacks rather than the plastic equivalent. As I finish shopping and proceed through the line to the check out clerk, he or she removes my plastic wrapped purchases, placing each plastic wrapped item in my paper bag and joyfully placing my receipt (paper) in my paper bag for the tote home. At home, each paper bag is placed on the kitchen floor and sprayed for covid, then each item is taken out of the plastic bag and the plastic bags placed in the trash for removal to the local landfill. But we do have some recyclable paper bags.
Is there something missing from this conversation? I suppose the fishes in the ocean won't tell!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
