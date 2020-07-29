Letter: Paramilitaries in American Cities
Letter: Paramilitaries in American Cities

Putin unleashed his infamous special services to take over significant parts of the democratic Ukraine. Citizens called them "The Little Green Men". It seems that the same are used by Republicans in Portland Oregon with unmarked green uniforms, full automatic silenced weapons, and unmarked snatch and grab vehicles. Their leader plans for the same in major cities with Democratic Mayors in the U.S.

Casus belli are mostly rioting and unrest, and sometimes other issues like infants in preambulators thrown in the streets in Kuwait City before Iraq I, and Iraq II WMDs. No evidence of either, hundreds of thousands died, and years of recession resulted in the U.S.

Now avoiding responsibility for the deaths of one hundred and thirty thousand, being in international Covid isolation imposed by Canada, Mexico, and Europe, Republicans hope is to play the "Law and Order" card to deflect from their third successive recession.

John Corbett

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

