Letter: Paranoia Strikes Deep

Into our hearts it will creep. A very scary song by Buffalo Springfield back in the late sixties. This song will apply in this decade if we allow ourselves to be intimidated by this coronavirus. A friend of mine told me today that his buddy sneezed in front of his wife and she ran away afraid for her life, and she lives with this guy. What is wrong with this picture. People have to start to realize that we have to be human again and start trusting one another again. Let's keep our distance, but remember to Love one another from 6 feet away.
Don Lodico
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!