Letter: Pardon My Accomplishments

Obviously, many of your readers suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. This is not surprising since 90% of the news coverage is nastily anti-Trump, Arizona Daily Star included, thanks often to your frequent reliance on a totally biased Associated Press. Lately, he has been called profane, a bully and divisive in letters to the editor, but never is evidence of this provided.
Now readers are saying he cannot pardon himself. Why should he? What has he done that needs pardoning? He told all of us what his objectives were, then got elected and proceeded to implement those objectives. What a concept for a politician!
Perhaps he should pardon himself for lowering taxes, fixing our porous borders, taking on China, making a good start on peace in the Middle East, etc.
Does anyone know what Biden’s objectives are?
Robert Whitehead
SaddleBrooke
