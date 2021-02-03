Letter: Pardon Oopsie

The US Department of Justice waited until after noon on January 20, 2021 to report that the pardons given to Steve Bannon and Roger Stone may not keep them out of prison. The only offenses that their pardons cover are for those for which they were convicted, but not for other crimes that they have admitted to have committed.
This was either deliberate on Trump's part or like so much the former president did was done without help from people who know how something should be done, like scientist, generals and diplomats. Oopsie Steve and Roger!!
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.